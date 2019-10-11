MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $843.48 Million

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to post $843.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $839.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $849.60 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $837.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $82.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $52,364,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 671,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 215,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $12,402,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 724,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,701,000 after buying an additional 119,606 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 739,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,603. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.