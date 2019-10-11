Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

In related news, insider David Shelton sold 2,396,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £5,033,124.60 ($6,576,668.76).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

