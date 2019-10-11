Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.73

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.73 and traded as high as $13.85. Mothercare shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 146,184 shares changing hands.

MTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96.

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

