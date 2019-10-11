Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Morphic has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($4.33). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,928,000.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

