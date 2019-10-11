Morgan Stanley Trims Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Target Price to $14.00

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDR. Bank of America lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of WDR opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,497,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after buying an additional 438,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 313,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 200,854 shares in the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

