Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $142.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $9.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.53. 50,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $191.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after purchasing an additional 230,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 504.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 221,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

