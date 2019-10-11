Morgan Stanley Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $212.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.09.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $225.55. 32,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,717. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 506.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,563 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 33.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,793,000 after buying an additional 1,063,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 52.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,717,000 after buying an additional 851,263 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Biogen by 70.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,141,000 after buying an additional 647,141 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Biogen by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

