Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.15.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,902. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.