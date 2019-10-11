Morgan Stanley Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $55.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of CSX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cascend Securities cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. CSX has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in CSX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in CSX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

