Morgan Stanley Increases Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $43.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARMK. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura upgraded Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.35. 25,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aramark by 84.1% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,783 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,938,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Aramark by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 277.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,729,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

