Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) a $287.00 Price Target

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) received a $287.00 target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Longbow Research set a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $257.79. The stock had a trading volume of 879,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,186. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,325,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.