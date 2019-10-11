Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) a $60.00 Price Target

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been given a $60.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMBA. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Ambarella stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 649,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $371,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,474,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959 over the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,718,000 after acquiring an additional 627,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after acquiring an additional 394,967 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,819,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1,164.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

