Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU) Trading Down 1.4%

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), approximately 527,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,711% from the average daily volume of 13,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 million and a PE ratio of 24.32.

About Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

