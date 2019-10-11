Monolith (TKN) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00004281 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $11.27 million and $55,335.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00040280 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.33 or 0.06304806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,592,044 tokens. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

