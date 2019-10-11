Mobius Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Mobius has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Mobius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and OTCBTC. Mobius has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $171.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00204361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.01056541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00088517 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mobius’ genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mobius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, OTCBTC, Kucoin, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

