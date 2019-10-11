MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.08. The company had a trading volume of 303,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

