MKM Partners Drops Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 67,610,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,645,336. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 975,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 929,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 74.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 200,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 85,259 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.