Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

