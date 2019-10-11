MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS:MITFY traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $689.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

