Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 189 ($2.47).

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.88. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $536.10 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

