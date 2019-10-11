Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, Ethfinex and DigiFinex. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $1.66 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007866 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, BitForex, OKEx, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, LBank, HitBTC, Bithumb and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

