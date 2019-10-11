MineBee (MB) Reaches Market Cap of $56.75 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One MineBee token can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $56.75 million and $24,458.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00203101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.01018844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

