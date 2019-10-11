Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Down 8.1%

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), approximately 444,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 397,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 15.04.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.