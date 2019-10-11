Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.83 ($22.60).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCRO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of MCRO stock traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,063.80 ($13.90). 881,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,706.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of GBX 1,021.60 ($13.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.41). The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.56.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

