Metronome Hits Market Capitalization of $6.35 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00007934 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $5.60 and $7.50. In the last week, Metronome has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $530,374.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01009851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,362,432 coins and its circulating supply is 9,600,308 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.