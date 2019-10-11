Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.82 and last traded at $36.37, 367,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 429,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Methanex by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,743,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $5,068,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

