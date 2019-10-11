Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 30,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.44. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

