Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $473.98

Shares of Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.98 and traded as low as $466.88. Merchants Trust shares last traded at $472.00, with a volume of 179,293 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 473.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 433.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.08%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

