Melon Price Reaches $3.78 on Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00045359 BTC on exchanges including Kraken, IDEX, Bitsane and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Melon has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $5,483.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.01002207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Bitsane and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

