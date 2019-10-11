MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $257,893.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.01016715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

