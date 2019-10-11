Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Medley Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medley Capital has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 165.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medley Capital will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,640,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medley Capital by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Medley Capital by 99.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69,694 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Loukas Stephen acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

