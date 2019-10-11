Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $446,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,001,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,267,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,185. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.54. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

