Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 34,191 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

PDCO stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 371,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,060. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

