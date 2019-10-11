Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. 6,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

