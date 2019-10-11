McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MCKS opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.96. McKay Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

