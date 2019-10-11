McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of MCKS opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.96. McKay Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87.
About McKay Securities
