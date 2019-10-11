McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.34

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and traded as low as $47.27. McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 205,916 shares.

MCLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62.

In related news, insider Jonathan Miller bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £115,000 ($150,267.87).

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

