Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The company has a market capitalization of $276.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $2,240,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at $31,591,538,454.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

