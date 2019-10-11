Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Trading Up 5.2%

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.21, approximately 271,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 203,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 683,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

