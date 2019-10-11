ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.45. 14,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,821. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after buying an additional 563,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,908,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 23.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,020,000 after buying an additional 184,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

