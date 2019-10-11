Manna (MANNA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Manna has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $334,901.00 and $17.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003380 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000350 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,555.59 or 0.99876060 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,514,644 coins and its circulating supply is 557,879,269 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.