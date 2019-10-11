Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the August 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Southside Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGYR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Magyar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.07.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

