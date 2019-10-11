Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.13. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,156 shares of company stock valued at $221,122 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.