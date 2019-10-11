Macquarie Begins Coverage on Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Canada from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

