Macquarie Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €60.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective from analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.90 ($75.47).

ETR BOSS traded down €6.25 ($7.27) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €38.52 ($44.79). 2,379,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

