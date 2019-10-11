MA Private Wealth Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,169,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,554,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,233,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,908,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $170.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.