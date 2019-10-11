MA Private Wealth Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MA Private Wealth increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Intel were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in Intel by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 69,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Intel by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 59,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.