MA Private Wealth Has $378,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $997,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after acquiring an additional 56,569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 44,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $130.83.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8235 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

