MA Private Wealth Has $265,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,574 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $197,884,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,041.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after purchasing an additional 614,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.14. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.65.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

