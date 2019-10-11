M. Kraus & Co Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

