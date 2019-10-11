M. Kraus & Co Decreases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 4.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 238,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

